Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $7.73 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 391.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $767.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $808.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $725.52. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $357.38 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. ASML’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.33.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

