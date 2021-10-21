Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 509.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,660 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,772,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 164.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 32,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $65.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.02. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.60 and a 1-year high of $188.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 2.01.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 188.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $39,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $324,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,250 shares of company stock worth $430,473 in the last three months. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMND. Barclays dropped their target price on Lemonade from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lemonade in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

