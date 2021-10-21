Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 1,146 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 70.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,318,000 after buying an additional 180,910 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 26.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,324,000 after buying an additional 132,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,842,000 after buying an additional 110,140 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 50.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 196,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,363,000 after buying an additional 65,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter worth about $13,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of SNA opened at $228.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $153.27 and a 1-year high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.40.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.