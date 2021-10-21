Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Darwin Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 52,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $101.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.80 and a one year high of $113.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.45.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

