KE (NYSE:BEKE) Sees Large Volume Increase

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 450,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 7,900,491 shares.The stock last traded at $25.75 and had previously closed at $23.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BEKE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average of $36.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of -1.61.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in KE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in KE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in KE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in KE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in KE by 264.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

KE Company Profile (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

