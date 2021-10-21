Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €45.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.90 ($48.12) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €48.99 ($57.64).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 52-week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

