KeyCorp Raises Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Price Target to $87.00

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $86.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.00% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. MKM Partners started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.46.

DEN stock opened at $76.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Denbury has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $81.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.82.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $301.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Denbury will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the first quarter valued at $116,000.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

