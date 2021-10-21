KeyCorp Weighs in on Murphy Oil Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Murphy Oil in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.47 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.29.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS.

MUR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $30.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,641,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 418,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 214,576 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,294,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 26,904 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

