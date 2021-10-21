KeyFi Market Cap Tops $1.02 Million (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $6,574.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00067731 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00071752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.00103062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,800.59 or 0.99769633 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,208.00 or 0.06478815 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00022483 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.