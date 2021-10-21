KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 1,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99.

KHD Humboldt Wedag International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KHDHF)

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cement plant technology, equipment, and services. It operates through the Capex and Plant Services segments. The Capex segment supplies equipment for cement plants and provides services directly linked to the equipment supply.

