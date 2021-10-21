Kier Group (LON:KIE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $115.22

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.22 ($1.51) and traded as high as GBX 117.20 ($1.53). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 115.80 ($1.51), with a volume of 6,404,449 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Kier Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 124.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 115.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £514.00 million and a PE ratio of -576.00.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, and Other segments. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.