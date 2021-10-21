King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 717 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of KLA by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $331.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $339.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. KLA Co. has a one year low of $190.21 and a one year high of $374.60. The company has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.05.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $72,007.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,835.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

