King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 7,052 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 185.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $10,094,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $10,126,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2,145.7% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 52,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,056,000 after buying an additional 50,060 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $129.65 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $88.99 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

