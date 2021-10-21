King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,502 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,708 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,975,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in HP by 16.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in HP by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,239,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $102,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,100 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 769.4% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,115,678 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $67,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

HP stock opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average of $30.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

