King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 31.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 334,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 155,000 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLNW. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLNW stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.48.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $48.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

LLNW has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson raised shares of Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.46.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

