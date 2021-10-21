King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 488.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

NYSE PSX opened at $83.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.51. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of -21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -404.49%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.63.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.