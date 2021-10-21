King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 275.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 80,989 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Natera by 3,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,621,000 after acquiring an additional 99,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $56,048.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 24,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $2,954,751.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,118.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,464 shares of company stock worth $25,771,872. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera stock opened at $112.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.24 and a 200-day moving average of $108.87. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.33.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

