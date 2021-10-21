Kirby (KEX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Kirby to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $559.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.30 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.77%. On average, analysts expect Kirby to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $55.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kirby has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $70.60.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kirby stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 108.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Kirby worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

