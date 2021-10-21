Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $56.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,271. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.04. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $54.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.65%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,813.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.27.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

