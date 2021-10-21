Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $700.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $725.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.78% from the stock’s previous close.

LRCX has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $697.50.

Lam Research stock opened at $565.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $585.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $614.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $333.31 and a 1-year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 380.7% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 94.3% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 20.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after buying an additional 18,584 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,754,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

