Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.67 EPS.

LRCX traded down $14.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $550.53. 107,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,137. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $333.31 and a 52 week high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $585.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $614.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lam Research stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 274,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Lam Research worth $619,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $684.42.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

