Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.950-$8.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.15 billion-$4.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.40 billion.Lam Research also updated its Q2 guidance to $7.95-8.95 EPS.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $15.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $549.55. The company had a trading volume of 87,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,137. The company’s 50-day moving average is $585.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $614.58. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $333.31 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $78.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lam Research from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $684.42.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lam Research stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Lam Research worth $619,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

