Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.95-8.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.15-4.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.39 billion.Lam Research also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $7.950-$8.950 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on LRCX. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lam Research from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $684.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $14.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $550.53. 107,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,137. The stock has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $333.31 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $585.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $614.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lam Research stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,306 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Lam Research worth $619,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

