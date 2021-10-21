Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,500 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the September 15th total of 168,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 688.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Landis+Gyr Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of LGYRF opened at $64.45 on Thursday. Landis+Gyr Group has a 52 week low of $64.45 and a 52 week high of $79.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.11.

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides integrated energy management solutions to utilities sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, energy data management, and advanced meter solutions.

