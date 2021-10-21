Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Landstar System updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.550-$2.650 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $2.55-2.65 EPS.
Landstar System stock opened at $168.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.70 and its 200-day moving average is $163.38. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $122.63 and a fifty-two week high of $182.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 18.90%.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.54.
Landstar System Company Profile
Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.
