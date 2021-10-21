Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Landstar System updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.550-$2.650 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $2.55-2.65 EPS.

Landstar System stock opened at $168.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.70 and its 200-day moving average is $163.38. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $122.63 and a fifty-two week high of $182.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Landstar System stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 40,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Landstar System worth $24,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.54.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

