Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Marc Charles Henderson Sells 15,000 Shares

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Marc Charles Henderson sold 15,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total transaction of C$14,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,599,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,287,507.06.

Marc Charles Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Marc Charles Henderson sold 20,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.95, for a total transaction of C$19,000.00.

Laramide Resources stock opened at C$1.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of C$190.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.20 and a 1 year high of C$1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.58.

Laramide Resources (TSE:LAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laramide Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laramide Resources Company Profile

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Churchrock Uranium project, the Crownpoint Uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy Uranium project located in Australia.

