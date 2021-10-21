Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Marc Charles Henderson Sells 15,000 Shares

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Marc Charles Henderson sold 15,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total transaction of C$14,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,599,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,287,507.06.
Marc Charles Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 15th, Marc Charles Henderson sold 20,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.95, for a total transaction of C$19,000.00.
Laramide Resources stock opened at C$1.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of C$190.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.20 and a 1 year high of C$1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.58.
Laramide Resources Company Profile
Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Churchrock Uranium project, the Crownpoint Uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy Uranium project located in Australia.
