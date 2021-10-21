Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.00.
Several brokerages have issued reports on LPI. Raymond James boosted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.
In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.75. The company had a trading volume of 754,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,488. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 4.74. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26.
Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%. The business had revenue of $294.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.16 million. Research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Laredo Petroleum Company Profile
Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.
