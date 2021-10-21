Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPI. Raymond James boosted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 5.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,131,000 after buying an additional 38,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 140.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.75. The company had a trading volume of 754,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,488. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 4.74. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%. The business had revenue of $294.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.16 million. Research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.