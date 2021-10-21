Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LPI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.60.

NYSE LPI opened at $73.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.87. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $99.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 4.74.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 499.97% and a negative net margin of 67.47%. The firm had revenue of $294.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

