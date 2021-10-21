Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.24), RTT News reports. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LVS traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.77. 13,868,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,731,944. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.38. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average is $49.30.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LVS. TheStreet cut Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

