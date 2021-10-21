Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAVA Therapeutics B.V. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on applying its expertise in bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers to transform cancer therapy. LAVA Therapeutics B.V. is based in UTRECHT, The Netherlands. “

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ LVTX opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lava Therapeutics B.V. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVTX. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter worth $50,542,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter worth $42,903,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter worth $12,377,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter worth $5,791,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter worth $3,017,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. Company Profile

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

