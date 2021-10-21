Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot Sells 21,457 Shares of Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 21,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $472,054.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nicholas J. Tomashot also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lazydays alerts:

On Thursday, September 2nd, Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 9,000 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $216,180.00.

NASDAQ LAZY opened at $22.05 on Thursday. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $25.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.88.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $322.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. Lazydays had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 48.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regis Management CO LLC bought a new stake in Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lazydays by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 727,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lazydays by 259.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 60,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lazydays by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 206,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.