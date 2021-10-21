LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. LCNB had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 8.56%.

Shares of LCNB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. LCNB has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $218.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is 49.03%.

In related news, EVP Michael Robert Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $25,545.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,829.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LCNB stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 70.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,380 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,780 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of LCNB worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LCNB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LCNB in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

