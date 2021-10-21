Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 1,184 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.06% of Cardlytics worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 343,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,675,000 after acquiring an additional 20,666 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 64,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDLX opened at $85.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.70 and a 12 month high of $161.47. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 2.53.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

CDLX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

In other news, Director John V. Balen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.61 per share, for a total transaction of $78,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.63, for a total value of $352,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 237,147 shares in the company, valued at $27,895,601.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 372,619 shares of company stock worth $32,438,256 and have sold 19,750 shares worth $1,820,895. Company insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

