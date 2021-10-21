Legal & General Group Plc Sells 16,143 Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,143 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 1,663.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 603.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist dropped their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.13.

Shares of TVTY opened at $24.79 on Thursday. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.41.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 592.23% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Tivity Health Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

