Legal & General Group Plc Sells 20,639 Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 20.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,639 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 287.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 4.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in US Ecology by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in US Ecology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 1,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $31.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. US Ecology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $994.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.54.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $240.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.70 million. Research analysts predict that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

