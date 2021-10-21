Legal & General Group Plc Sells 3,046 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.11% of LendingTree worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,689,000 after purchasing an additional 241,810 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,811,000 after purchasing an additional 141,403 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,751,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 466.8% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 34,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 28,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 88,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 27,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TREE. Stephens cut their price objective on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

In related news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $370,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 469 shares in the company, valued at $79,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $150.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.36. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.02 and a 52-week high of $372.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -217.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. The business had revenue of $270.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.01 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

