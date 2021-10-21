Legal & General Group Plc Sells 8,467 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,467 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Standex International were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SXI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Standex International during the first quarter worth about $145,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,382 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 20,219 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $62,439.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $106.08 on Thursday. Standex International Co. has a 1 year low of $59.14 and a 1 year high of $108.17. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.16 and its 200 day moving average is $96.71.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Standex International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $176.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SXI shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

