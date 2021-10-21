Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.430-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.380-$0.400 EPS.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.81. 8,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.03. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.77.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 39,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $973,046.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $826,658.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,600. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,789 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $39,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

