LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $61,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 7.3% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 6.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 21.9% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.7% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.17.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $146.38 on Thursday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.54 and a 52-week high of $188.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.31 and a 200 day moving average of $159.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.57.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

