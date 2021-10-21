Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

LICY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Li-Cycle presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Li-Cycle stock opened at $11.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.68. Li-Cycle has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Li-Cycle will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,543,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

