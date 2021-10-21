Linden Advisors LP Invests $15.54 Million in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG)

Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,544,000. Linden Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSAG. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,801,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

NASDAQ PSAG remained flat at $$9.74 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,133. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.67. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.