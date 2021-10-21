Linden Advisors LP Invests $9.65 Million in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQ)

Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 997,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,652,000. Linden Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Stratim Cloud Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $290,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $968,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $992,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,936,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCAQ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.74. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,330. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

