Linden Advisors LP Purchases New Position in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC)

Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 609,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GCAC. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Growth Capital Acquisition by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GCAC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 21,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,801. Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

