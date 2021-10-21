Linden Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 531,141 CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV)

Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 531,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,000. Linden Advisors LP owned 1.67% of CF Acquisition Corp. V at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CFV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,905. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

