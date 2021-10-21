Linden Advisors LP Takes $12.22 Million Position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI)

Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,253,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,219,000. Linden Advisors LP owned about 14.63% of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter worth $3,900,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter worth $1,394,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the second quarter worth $459,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the second quarter worth $61,000.

NASDAQ IPVI remained flat at $$9.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.71. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

