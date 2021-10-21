Linden Advisors LP Takes Position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG)

Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,900,000. Linden Advisors LP owned about 5.05% of Soaring Eagle Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRNG. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $27,404,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $20,050,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $17,167,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $10,064,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $9,721,000. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

SRNG traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,900,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,149. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.68. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

