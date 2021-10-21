Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,882.27

Shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,882.27 ($24.59) and traded as high as GBX 2,170 ($28.35). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 2,145 ($28.02), with a volume of 57,910 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,965 ($25.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Liontrust Asset Management alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,244.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,882.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.33.

In related news, insider Quintin Price acquired 2,200 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,150 ($28.09) per share, with a total value of £47,300 ($61,797.75). Also, insider John Stephen Ions sold 27,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,109 ($27.55), for a total value of £588,031.38 ($768,266.76).

About Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.