Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Receives $387.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $397.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,806,000 after acquiring an additional 359,430 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 26,381.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,014,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,404 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,815,000 after acquiring an additional 86,021 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 737,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,297,000 after buying an additional 114,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 736,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,032,000 after buying an additional 56,140 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded down $4.63 on Thursday, reaching $337.38. 595,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $335.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $225.00 and a 1-year high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.70%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

