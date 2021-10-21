Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Announces Earnings Results

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LAD stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $342.71. 3,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,550. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.04. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $225.00 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.00.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

