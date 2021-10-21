Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.71. Live Oak Bancshares reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $141.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 33.72%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,042. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.39. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $73.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.15 and its 200 day moving average is $61.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

In related news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $930,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,529,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,497,590 over the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

